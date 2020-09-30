Before any of us go to vote, I have a couple of questions about the two presidential candidates.
Of Trump, even though I support him, I must ask just how long does an IRS audit last? Seems to me, he’s been having “auditing” as an excuse for some time now. Isn’t it likely he’s used every kind of tax trick and doesn’t want voters to know?
Of Biden, I must ask this of Green Valley News readers: Am I the only one who remembers Joe Biden saying that all of us taxpayers would see increased taxes? I know what I heard, and I think what he’s saying now won’t pay for all he’s promised, so maybe he’s saying what we want to hear. We know it’s close to election when they hide what they don’t want us to hear, and give us what we want to hear, hoping we won’t remember when they said the opposite. It’s hard to stay cheerful.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley