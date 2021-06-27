One of my favorite movie lines is Jack Nicholson’s “You can’t handle the Truth!” from “A Few Good Men,” and how it applies to current events.
In reading some of the Letters to the Editor in the last several months, like “Plenty of It” this week from Mr. Steve Ware (June 23), I am struck how many of those letters are in denial of what happened on January 6!
Yes, there was violence and looting for some of the largely peaceful BLM protests last summer, but nothing on the scale of what we saw from the “law and order,” “blue lives matter” folks on the right who stormed the Capitol trying to overturn the Constitution and a fair election!
Usually they never even mention that January 6 even happened and when they do they call it “just a normal tourist event”! Are you kidding me? Democrats lost the 2000 election by 537 votes and a recount was halted by the Supreme Court. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and lost the electoral vote to Donald Trump, who got virtually the same number of electoral votes that Biden got this year.
Did we see Democrats storm the Capitol and kill and injure many others after those much more contested elections? Of course not, because we can handle the truth!
Jerry Harris
Green Valley