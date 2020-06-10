The letter by Joe Thielman (“Vote by mail,” June 3) had such twisted logic and convoluted reasoning that it left me breathless. If I were to meet him I would discuss the following:
How would any citizen benefit from a Republican president dismantling a mail service in existence since 1775? Of note, because the USPS was created by an act of Congress, no president has the Constitutional power to dismantle the USPS, regardless of political affiliation.
How would Democrats benefit from such dismantling? Since the presidential election of November 2000, voters in the U.S. have cast their ballots not for the Republican presidents sworn in, but for their opponents. First, George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, and then Donald J. Trump in 2016. In all three of those elections, multiple states allowed mail-in ballots. Does this mean that elections in 2000, 2004 and 2016 were rigged by Republicans?
Times change and voting progresses. Voting by mail eliminates shenanigans by election officials to interfere with voting by closing polls, relocating poll locations making travel difficult, it leaves a paper trail that verifies vote tallies. It ensures safety to all voters.
Colleen G. Walech, Green Valley