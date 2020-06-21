In the past decade, 1,511 police officers were murdered in the line of duty. There are 57,000 assaults on police officers every year.
Police work is not only a very dangerous occupation, it gets ugly when force is used to control a suspect who is resisting arrest. Yes, there are rogue cops. Yes, sometimes they use too much force, and yes, occasionally the force used is not warranted and leads to undesirable and infrequently, deadly results.
The vicious killing of George Floyd in Minnesota is an example. But, the vast majority of police officers do an honorable job, exercise appropriate judgment and care about their communities and their residents.
Currently, there is a nationwide move to label the police, in general, racists and those that show support for the police as racists. We hear daily during peaceful demonstrations and those that turn violent, demands for police reform, more police accountability, a stop to police brutality and, more recently, a cry to defund police departments. Their rallying cry has become, “Black Lives Matter.” What our so-called leaders refuse to discuss is a need for citizen reform. Yes, citizen reform.
Now for the good news! Communities across this nation have at their fingertips a solution that may well end this turmoil: All elected politicians, all members of the clergy, all school executives, all teachers, all community leaders, all special-interest groups, all activists, Black Lives Matter, especially parents and all those in leadership capacities who want this madness stopped, etc., agree to counsel, no, mandate, that their constituents respect the police and never, never, assault them and never, never resist arrest.
But, can we really count on the extreme radicals to comply? If the police and the public stand firm in their resolve and the violence ends or is drastically curtailed, organizations and other splinter groups that count on allegations of police brutality, and its victims, will no longer have fodder for their radical agendas.
William Davis, Green Valley