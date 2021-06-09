I was shocked by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s statement to reporters when she toured the border with Sen. John Cornyn. The statement made no sense if we are trying to save our democracy. Worse yet, she did not show up for the vote for the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. She does not seem to value the votes of the people. With no vote we have no democracy.
Douglas Brinkley stated on CNN that it is time for Sens. Sinema and Joe Manchin to get on board with the rest of the Democratic Party to restore the Voting Rights Act and vote for filibuster repeal. He stated that President Lyndon B. Johnson led senators in his time to do the right thing and pass the Voting Rights Act, whose provisions have been stripped away in recent years.
A problem is that one cannot even write an email to Sinema’s website unless one’s subject is among the pre-assigned subjects listed. Is this by design?
Fran Gordon
Green Valley