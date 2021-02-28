It’s always fun for me when I get to experience meeting and chatting with new people.
Especially those from different backgrounds and cultures. It’s good exposure and it expands my mind and opens my heart.
Such was the case on Saturday the 20th with a young woman, almost 40 years my junior, who was assisting my elderly mother. I enjoy hearing young folks take on life.
The joy I was experiencing in this conversation ended abruptly when she shared a recent experience she’d had. She was sitting in her car waiting for the light at the intersection where a group assembles every Saturday morning. While she waited for the light in order to proceed ahead, an older woman left the assembled group and approached her vehicle. This woman was spouting off her political jargon in a rave and then said to this young woman, “You’re fat.”
Things got quiet during our conversation as I tried to process how disturbed I was and am over that comment. The crass, callous lack of civility and decency! As a veteran, ex-law enforcement and Alaskan north slope oil worker I always believe that I’ve seen and heard it all when it comesto life at its most basic. And yet, I occasionally get tripped up with examples like this right here in our small, quiet retirement community.
My heart hurt for this single mother of two, who makes Green Valley her home. My hope is that she’d have better role models from the elders here.
So this is what I’d like to say to that rude, insensitive elder assembled from the corner with her inappropriate remark. Buddhists call it correct speech, Christians say do unto others as you’d have them do unto you and I say Karma!
To the young woman who made my 87-year-old mother feel like a goddess with her special skills – you are beautiful just as you are. Keep up the good work and thank you! Ignore them for they know not what they do.
Vicki Burnham, Green Valley