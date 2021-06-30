If I didn’t know better I would have guessed that Dave Gamrath (“An invite for Steve,” June 27) was watching too much CNN or smoking the Seattle Elixir. But he admittedly took part in Seattle’s peaceful “protests” and still evidently believes that tearing down cities is the norm.
The Emerald City, Seattle, was a beautiful area at one time. Friends and family who still reside on that side of the state are disgusted and embarrassed to see the results of the secular progressives’ politics.
The mayor, city council and governor have all endorsed a way of life that is intent on destroying our freedoms that I and many others have served to protect. The blue wave has engulfed all of our West Coast and I do not want my kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren growing up in a socialist society.
When you come back to Arizona next winter to visit, please consider leaving your politics in the Northwest.
Dale Miller
Green Valley