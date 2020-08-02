I read with much interest Bob Epstein’s opinion piece regarding racial equality (“You want unprecedented? Try racial equality,” July 22). I agreed with the first half but have to admit he lost me with his “winning has been biased toward white people who have written the rules.”
Other than the Founding Fathers writing the Constitution, I’m trying to figure out what rules were written. There have been amendments added to correct wrongs, including those affecting women and Black Americans. All definitely warranted and positive changes for our nation. What other rules have been written by whites?
Racism exists, yes, and maybe an “attitude adjustment” is needed by some. It goes both ways though, but rather make it a one-sided effort I prefer “All lives matter” and equally.
Epstein mentioned that in order for corrections to be made there must be pain. What is it exactly that makes it so painful for us all to work together? One can compare statistics all day long about which race commits the most violent crimes or which one suffers the most as victims. In the end it really doesn’t matter, it’s all tragic. Actually there are two common factors that most criminals share, those are poverty and ignorance.
We all looked on in horror of the tragic death of Mr. Floyd and Ms. Taylor and hope that justice will prevail over their needless deaths.
I hope, too, that people will also mourn the needless deaths of federal Officer Patrick Underwood and Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. There were no protests over their killings, in fact they garnered little response except locally. Yet all these lives and those of countless other murder victims are intertwined. Are their deaths important because of their race or the race of the perpetrator? Is one more tragic than the other? In my opinion no, and it doesn’t pain me one bit to say so.
Judy Allen, Green Valley