My heartfelt thanks go out to the nice gentleman who returned my car key fob that I lost somewhere between Desert Hills Rec Center and our home, south on Camino del Sol. He rang our doorbell on Sunday night, after my husband and I had searched everywhere for the fob. I wanted to give this thoughtful man a “tip,” but he declined.
Coincidentally, over 24 years ago when we visited Green Valley on a golf vacation, my husband lost his money clip (holding several hundred dollars) in front of a restaurant at Continental Shopping Plaza. The money clip fell out of his pocket when he got out of the rental car. We discovered the loss immediately, but could not find the money clip in the dark, so we used a credit card to pay for dinner.
In the meantime, a sweet lady entered the restaurant and gave the money clip to the hostess (we had told the hostess what had happened). My husband offered this lovely lady a reward, but she declined. When my husband decided to retire, 21 years ago, we decided that Green Valley was the best place to live. We were right, thanks to the honest people!
Marcia Koshollek
Green Valley