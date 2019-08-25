On Aug. 18, a letter was published from Cheryl Boyles titled “The Trump Effect.” What was promulgated by that letter was predictable. On Wednesday, there were so many letters against Ms. Boyles they ran two pages. One of those letters was mine and most were in complete agreement.
However, in my opinion, the letter titled “Shame on the Editor,” by B. Williams, was wrong. Mr. Shearer should not be chastised for publishing Ms. Boyles’ letter. He is doing his job and I completely disagree with B. Williams, who apparently favors censorship. The editor should not be choosing which letters to publish unless they are racist, denigrate someone personally or are in some other way offensive.
I do not know Mr. Shearer personally but I believe it is his job to publish letters from the public that reflect the thoughts of that person. That is part of the First Amendment. To do otherwise would be blatant censorship and then no letters would be published.
I feel sorry for Ms. Boyles since she is obviously suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and that is just sad. Like it or not, Mr. Trump is our president. If you are one of the people going around saying “not my president,” then please tell me what country you are living in.
And thank you, Mr. Shearer, for your editorial discretion.
Harold L. Jewell, Green Valley