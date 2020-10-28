Mr. Ray Soper discusses the character of the president and tells us that he’s not a nice guy (“Here’s the president,” Oct. 25). Interesting thought. But America didn’t hire a “nice guy” to run the country, they hired a businessman, a negotiator and hard-nosed executive who would put America first in every action. And he has.
I have heard so many people say that he’s just in it for himself, to enrich himself, but I find it odd that the left never criticizes Obama for the millions he evidently made in and because of his position, nor the millions the Clintons made while in or because of their position, nor even of the millions if not billions that the Bidens seem to have made while in or because of their position in government. Evidently a different standard is used.
But Mr. Soper is hoist on his own petard in his last line, “Vote for humanity on Nov. 3.” Does Mr. Soper not remember the hundreds of millions of citizens that communist governments have murdered when they were in power? There’s even a name for it - democide. he wants us to “vote for humanity”? Evidently Mr. Soper (and so many more) were so poorly educated (on purpose) that they aren’t aware of the threat of communism to humanity!
Paul Fitch, Green Valley