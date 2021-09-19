The In My View in the Sept. 15 Green Valley News dealt with the issue of government mandates for COVID vaccines (“Think about COVID, the vaccine and others,” Page A6). This is an issue that the courts will be dealing with for a while now.
Unfortunately, the writer chose to mischaracterize the issues in order to sell his agenda.
He wrote: “Anti-vaxxers are part of a conspiracy that believe vaccines are potentially lethal, cause infertility, destroy our DNA, or cause autism. It is limited only by conspiratorial imagination.”
OK, sure, there have been these “sky is falling” theories befalling onto virtually every type of vaccine that has been developed. But to ascribe these fringe ideas as the primary arguments against the COVID mandates seems to be proffered in order to obfuscate the real issues.
The courts are going to have to deal with some real issues, such as workers who previously survived COVID and now have immunity. The vaccines have never been tested on this group. Some mainstream media estimates are that this group could run as high as a million. How do you justify taking the jobs away from these people if they opt not to get the vaccine?
Are there risks in getting the vaccine? Per the CDC, severe reactions are rare, and usually occur with people who have allergies. But they do exist, and a lot of folks have allergies. Most of us determined the benefits outweigh the risks, so we got vaccinated.
Now note that the 18-29 year old has a significantly reduced risk of death from COVID. Of the 658,754 total deaths, 0.005% (3,212) were in this age category. Given the long list of co-morbidities, is a healthy 20 year old wrong to conclude the risk outweighs the benefit?
A final point: We now know that the vaccinated are capable of being infected and spreading the virus. So, the idea that having everyone vaccinated will stop the spread of the disease is superficially plausible, but actually wrong.
Dale Sprinkle
Green Valley
Editor’s note: We held a Town Hall on Wednesday with Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county health director. Many of these issues were discussed; you can find a transcribed account of the Town Hall on Page A10. At the risk of speaking for Dr. Cullen, she might have told you that there is more at risk than death for a person 18-29 years of age, which you accurately conclude does not happen often. But what’s also at risk are those people the young person comes into contact with who are more vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. That 18-29 age group accounted for 20 percent of new cases over the summer. Getting vaccinated does not mean you can’t contract or transmit the virus, but it does mean it is much less likely to happen.