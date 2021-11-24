If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Presidential candidate Joe Biden compared Kyle Rittenhouse to a “white supremacist and militia groups.” After he was found not guilty of all charges, Biden refused to rescind this characterization.
Mario Cuomo, ex-governor of New York, called the verdict “a stain on the soul of America.” Progressives and Democrats, one after another, said “the legal system is rooted in racism and functions to uphold white supremacy.”
Colin Kaepernick said: “Rittenhouse verdict validates the need to abolish our current system.”
Protesters looting stores call the men killed by Rittenhouse “heroes.”
Progressives and Democrats, listen up: Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty by a jury of seven women and five men, one of color, all residents of this country. They heard all the evidence for almost three weeks and deliberated for 26 hours under threats.
Question: Would you have served on the jury? I would have found a way not to be chosen. Twelve brave citizens who could have very well come with a “hung jury” walked away safely to resume their lives. But, after weighing all the evidence unanimously, came to a not guilty decision.
The reactions by the progressive Democrats is disgusting and alarming. I am ashamed and very concerned about my beloved country and especially its leadership. A leadership using race to divide us. I hope many of you are as well.
