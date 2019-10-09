The person currently in the White House wants his supporters to believe that there is a coup afoot.
Please.
A coup is a violent and illegal overthrow of a legitimate government.
Impeachment is a process specified in our Constitution, authorizing one branch of our government to investigate and/or impeach and/or remove the Chief Executive when s/he commits high treason, bribery and other “…high crimes and misdemeanors…” That is the process unfolding now.
These basic checks and balances, unique to our Constitution though emulated now in many new democracies, were taught to all of us, from about third grade on.
We are all ”shocked, shocked!” to discover there is such perfidy in Casa Blanca as holding authorized taxpayer monies — meant specifically to support Ukraine from being taken over by Russia — hostage to the personal whims and benefit of the man who currently occupies the Office of the President of the United States, as “a favor,” to him...
And … it gets worse, every day…now including directly, and brazenly, asking our good friends, the Chinese government, to do him a favor, and give him, not the American people he swore to protect and defend, any ephemeral ammunition against his domestic political “enemies”, i.e., his opponents in what should be a fair election in 2020.
D’you feel protected and defended? D’you look forward to a fair election in 2020?
Think again...
Maureen Brooks, Green Valley