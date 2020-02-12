Having just returned from watching “1917,” the most horrifyingly riveting movie I’ve seen in years, I left the theater with one thought. That thought was, “I wish to God that everyone on the planet could see this film and then talk about its relevance today.”
I can’t tell you why, but as a young man I was drawn to read books like “All’s Quiet on the Western Front” and “Over the Top.” These classics vividly portrayed the gruesome nature of WWI trench warfare. And to think that this was supposed to be “The War to End All Wars.”
This WWI war machine devoured tens of thousands of Europe’s finest young men and thousands of U.S. soldiers in the American Expeditionary Force. And did these terrible casualty numbers prohibit WWII from happening?
This, then, brings me to the point of why I am writing this piece. Could there be more important questions than asking Americans: (1) WHO tells (2) WHICH people (3) Under WHICH circumstances (4) WHAT enemy they will fight.
The Presidential War Powers Act is an extremely powerful instrument in the hands of any American president. Let us hope and pray that whoever uses this power, uses it judiciously.
Jim Herman, Green Valley