East Center pool has been the center of pool life and recreation for many years. It’s true it was old and tired, nevertheless we were there regularly and loved it.
It is located at a main intersection in town and is easy to find, unlike so many of the other pools.
It serves an older population generally. It was an arthritis pool. Removing it would destroy a little of what we could call the center of town.
A large meeting hall is located there, a fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts and art displays. Removing this central pool is a very poor idea. It’s a beautiful location!
No recent research could have been conducted for pool usage at East Center. It has been closed for months for repair. Removal and rebuilding has been rescheduled for next spring. We are all waiting! Without it we have to drive several miles to swim! Many of us are daily swimmers.
Callie Conrad, Green Valley