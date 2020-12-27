Yes, David Cashion, the Republican Party is dying (“Death of the party,” Dec. 20). There is absolutely no evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, yet the Republicans are refusing to accept the will of the people. This is how strongmen come into power, by refusing to accept the results of a free and fair election.
The Republicans, accepting this falsehood, are digging their own grave. Who would trust a party that spouts lies and conspiracy theories? I do hope another party is formed to replace these traitors to America.
Mandy Vernalia, Green Valley