There are always gems about what is happening in the area to read in the Green Valley News. This Sunday was for two great stories.
The sensory garden outside of Wrightson Ridge School in Sahuarita is such a wonderful development for all the students there. I so enjoyed reading about its founding and how many of the children are using it in so many different ways. Thanks to Pat Pease for her brainstorm, —also to all her supporters.
The travels of the Two Sisters are always interesting. Sunday’s story was no exception. Our hiking club went to Fort Bowie, but we never learned as much of its past as I did today reading their impressions.
Our group zeroed in on the military presence and the exploits of Cochise who was imprisoned there and eventually died, not in battle but in prison!
Sue Girardeau, Green Valley