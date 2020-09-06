We should all thank Ingeborg Oestreich McDonald for reminding us of the “frightening similarities” between Adolph Hitler’s regime and 2020 America (“Trump won’t deliver what America wants,” Page A7, Aug. 30). Here are just a few items she forgot:
There was Kristallnacht in November 1938, when mobs organized and supported by the Nazi Party smashed and burned Jewish property. Police were ordered not to interfere. Reminds me of Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities governed and supported by the Democrats, except, of course, the current riots have gone on for months, not days.
Wouldn’t Nazi minister of propaganda Joseph Goebbels be thrilled with present circumstances in the United States — a significant portion of the media influenced by the Democratic Party all spouting the same control words, printing out-and-out lies with no consequences, fake news, suppressed or ignored news, leaving major portions of the population clueless?
Remember hearing about Hitler Youth? Try going to a U.S. college or university with its substantial majority of left-wing faculty and expect to hear a balanced, open or even permitted discussion or presentation.
Finally, a question. When did Trump “let it be known that he intends to stay in power forever”? How about Hillary Clinton and the Democrats raging a four-year war, at taxpayer expense, trying to overthrow the Trump presidency? Oestreich McDonald is right to be worried.
Steve Swanson, Green Valley