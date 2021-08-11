If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Someone mentioned that they didn’t watch the Olympics because they didn’t want to see our flag disrespected. What a shame that person didn’t watch because what we saw were American gold winners, smiling and happy, wrapped in our flag for all to see.
I am sorry that we didn’t get to have in-person audiences, but NBC did a great job of covering the events, with choices of at least two channels to watch. One of the good things about not having the audience there was that I became more involved in watching the incredible feats of the athletes themselves. Over and over again we watched them do things which seemed impossible, but the athletes did them and broke records in the process.
I give a bow of respect to the Japanese Olympic Committee for a job very well done under incredibly difficult circumstances. We watched the progress of other countries as well as the progress of the United States, which emphasized the fact that it’s countries from all over the world competing against each other.
For me, it’s been a true Olympic event, one well worth the time and effort given to it.