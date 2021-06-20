I recently attended a Zoom meeting with Darren Guillot. Mr. Guillot is an IRS commissioner. The meeting was to update CPAs and EAs (enrolled agents) such as myself with changes taking place at the Internal Revenue Service.
In the past several years the IRS has had a fairly low budget, which limited their ability to conduct field audits and collections. The chance of an individual or small business being audited has been quite low. This is now changing.
Currently, according to Mr. Guillot, there are 1,921 Field Collections officers. They are now authorized to hire 1,355 in FY 2021. Planning is now for significant hiring in collections for FY2022, if there is funding. Read “significant” as thousands — my words.
They are being hired to collect money and lots, perhaps billions, of hidden and unpaid taxes. Their computers and their algorithms (like Google) can determine what and where to look. Underreporting, fraudulent reporting, cryptocurrency, Ghost Employers, Foreign assets, and various schemes will and can be targeted down to the vary ZIP codes of the perpetrators.
If this hits a nerve with anyone, my advice is to contact your accountant, EA or CPA as soon as possible and come into tax compliance. Believe me, it is easier for you to do it first than have the IRS knock on your door.
Roger F. Lickteig
Green Valley