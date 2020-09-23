This is in response to two Letters to the Editor in the Sept. 16 edition of the Green Valley News, one by Richard Bloxton Sr., the other by Tommy McDonald, both condemning the Rev. Mohr for his stand on the current occupant of the White House (“Can’t remain silent,” Sept. 12).
Invoking the Bible and religion to denigrate a man of the cloth is unChristianlike, but it has its precedents in religious history dating back many hundreds of years, so you’re in good company there.
Your focus on abortion, socialism and leftist plots to defund the police, showcases the depth of your misunderstanding of the Rev. Mohr’s article. I would call you back to the concerns he enumerates in his letter. Set your politics aside and concentrate on the character of the man in the White House.
Your hypocrisy is showing when you insinuate Trump is a provider of “sound doctrine.” He is, by word and action, the antithesis of Christian thought and practice. He lacks any knowledge or understanding of the basic tenets of the faith any practicing Christian should know if they would call themselves true disciples of Christ.
To support Trump as a Christian requires that you turn your back on Jesus and support a man already proven guilty of so many egregious infractions of Christian law including idolatry, blasphemy, serial polygamy, stealing, lying, sexual abuse of women, demagoguery, a person responsible for the needless deaths of many good Christian men and women, a man who maligns your most sacred beliefs. Would God send such a man to lead you? Your Bible warns to be wary of false prophets. It tells you they will lead you down the road to perdition while promising you paradise. Are you paying attention?
We should commend the Rev. Mohr and his stand for morality, compassion, empathy and love and endeavor to show the same strength of character he has.
Steve Carr, Green Valley