Ingrid Lynch is upset that someone broke a raw egg on her friend’s car which was plastered with Trump regalia (“Undeserving,” Dec. 30).
While this shouldn’t have happened, she and her friend should realize that the election was two months ago so the pro-Trump stickers and other displays have nothing to do with the election. Either her friend is signifying support for nullifying the election and installing Trump via a coup or she worships Trump as some sort of deity.
The first reason publicly advocates sedition and the second represents an odd choice for a messiah. Either way, her message is bound to be negatively interpreted and instinctual human reaction will follow.
Steve Gilbert, Green Valley