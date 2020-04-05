I know there is not a lot for Green Valley News to write about except variations on the pandemic. However, keep those heartwarming stories coming!
I was impressed when I read about Continental School’s parade, “dancing in the streets” at Canoa Ranch Vistas, how Cathey’s Sewing and Vacuum is sewing medical masks, the Generous Spirit letter in the Opinion section from Barb Rapp about all the food donations for the Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, and the request for help from the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation.
I am overwhelmed when I read all the repeated information on Covid-19, but am continually surprised by the innovative ways people are using to stay in touch and how sobering it is to realize that so many people need help that we are not even aware of in our community.
I encourage everyone to donate what they can and/or how much they can. My heartfelt thanks to all the efforts and sacrifices, large or small, of anyone who is making this pandemic safe and tolerable.
Linda Green, Green Valley