I think Fran Gordon needs a history lesson and a hypocrisy check (“The Senators,” June 9).
Would the writer have been OK if Sen. Mitch McConnell had asked the Republican majority Senate to remove the filibuster? If not, then why are you urging such an action now? Seems more than a trifle hypocritical to me.
Senators are elected to represent their state. Not their party. West Virginia, in particular is a very conservative area. Sen. Joe Manchin is doing his job by representing the views of the people of West Virginia. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows Arizona is purple. She seems to find it in the best interest of those she represents to vote against the For the People Act and against removing the filibuster. Since Sen. Sinema was in the Senate when there was a Republican majority, maybe she also doesn’t want to be a hypocrite? It’s just a thought.
As for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, by percentage, more Republicans voted for that than Democrats. It was 82% to 78% in the House and 94% to 73% in the Senate.
Mary Hughes
Green Valley