“Everybody counts, or nobody counts.” So says Harry Bosch, my favorite fictional detective in author Michael Connelly’s books.
This idealistic philosophy has never been tested more than in these days of the fight against COVID-19 virus, especially in places like Green Valley. The average age here, according to 2018 figures, is close to 73, which places most of us in the expendable range according to folks who have adopted the belief that the economy must recover, even if it means losing a significant number of our citizens.
After all, this belief states, most of those who would perish were vulnerable anyway, probably feeding at the public trough in some way or another. Think of the savings in hospitalization and medical costs.
Imagine the reduction in Medicare and Medicaid expenses if those over 70 would just “take care of ourselves” during this pandemic, and, as Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested, sacrifice for the good of the America we love and for our children and grandchildren.
Aside from the chilling connotation that this sacrifice might eventually not be voluntary and may not include just the elderly but other groups who are “no longer productive,” such as those with life-threatening illnesses and infirmities that prevent them from working.
Comparing this situation with Nazi Germany has become a cliché, but that does not make the comparison any less accurate. Prophetic books by Ray Bradbury, Aldous Huxley, and George Orwell come to mind as well.
The fallacy of this position is obvious, as is the absolute immorality of it. First, the fallacy: the economy, especially and obviously here, depends on the “mature” population and its disposable income. A person does not have to be officially working to be productive. One need only look around this town to see that.
Second, the immorality of ignoring the basic needs of other human beings to further the cause of profit and greed cannot be denied. Either everybody counts or nobody counts. Just being over the age of 70 does not make a human being expendable.
Duke Southard, Green Valley