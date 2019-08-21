I enjoy the varied sections in the Green Valley News but I was surprised to see an entertainment article slip onto the opinion pages.
It seems Chicken Little (Cheryl Boyles) and Henny Penny visited Trader Joe’s in in Tucson and encountered a Trump terrorist in a Trump 2020 t-shirt and felt threatened.
Attempting to exit Trader Joe’s, they encountered Lucky Ducky, a hapless Caucasian woman. In an attempt to deal with their fear, they want to join forces with Foxy Loxy (Trader Joe’s management and Green Valley News readers) to find the lion (the DNC) to save them from the sky falling (Trump’s re-election, the most terrifyingly awful thing of all).
Vincent Aultman, Sahuarita