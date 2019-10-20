In his In My View column, Thomas Chandler tries out a little mental jujitsu in painting today’s Democrats as a racist/sexist party (“Facts Democrats should be aware of,” Oct. 9).
In the opening to his commentary, Mr. Chandler refers to the questionable PragerU website as a source. It is not really run by a university but by right-wing talk-show host Dennis Prager.
Most of Mr. Chandler’s commentary is about the Democrats of the late 19th and mid-20th century. He accurately characterizes it as being the party of slavery and racism during much of its history. However, that all changed with the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 under Democratic President Lyndon Johnson.
What Mr. Chandler conveniently leaves out is that after this bill was signed into law, many Southern Democrats followed the lead of racist South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond and became Republicans.
If the Democrats are still trying to suppress the black votes, as Mr. Chandler implies, why, according to Pew Research, have black people consistently voted for Democrats 80 percent of the time? He should take a look at the results of the decision in 2013 Supreme Court case of Shelby vs. Holder. Southern states used that decision, which lifted federal review of Southern voting laws, to run rough-shod over existing civil rights laws.
Chief Justice Roberts, who voted with the majority, defended that decision saying times had changed. Apparently, he spoke too soon. Since then, Republican state legislatures have passed voter restrictions that have disproportionally impacted black people all over the South.
So, no, Mr. Chandler, the Democrats are no longer the party of racism. The party of Trump has taken up that morally bankrupt cause.
Richard Chamberlin, Green Valley