I was amused by the letter regarding those who are reluctant to get the “free” vaccine for COVID. It might be “free” to those getting it today, but, believe me, somebody is paying for all those vaccines. There’s an old adage that is still true today: “There is no such thing as a free lunch.”
Somehow, we American people have convinced ourselves that if government pays, it’s “free,” but every three months when my wife and I send in those quarterly installments I am reminded that government does not generate income and when government pays — that’s me and you. Sooner or later we always pay for the “free” stuff that government provides. Somewhere down the road the “mother of all balloon payments” is going to come due. It’s a legacy we are leaving to our children and grandchildren.
I do have an idea how we could recoup a little of the cost of those “free” vaccinations. When the powers that be (elected and unelected) decide you need a booster shot every year, they could price those at $1,000 per shot. I’m sure all those needing the booster shot will rush right out to get in line.
Alfred Messer
Green Valley