Having to read an “article” and then a Letter to the Editor from one of this paper’s favorite “liberals” about his opinion that impeaching former President Donald Trump is just to remove someone from office and keep them from running again requires a longer response than is available here (“Dems and the Demos,” Feb. 10).
Read Michael Gerson’s article “The Framers weren’t fools” to get the full interpretation of the reasoning behind this second impeachment of Donald Trump. Trump’s call for insurrection and overthrow of our democratic republic needs to be addressed.
As Gerson concludes, “Only one decision in the Senate trial will hold a guilty man accountable, while taking a stand for a better, nobler political ideal. And there is no plausible, procedural argument that will rescue senators from the moral choice they face.”
We “Dems” are not fearful of Trump but we recognize the need to prosecute the lawless to maintain law and order. Either we are a nation of laws or we are not but some appear to think that there are exceptions. Five people died because of his insurrection and he and his followers need to understand that actions have consequences, even for them.
Matthew Boyd, Green Valley