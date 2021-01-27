In response to the Steve Gilbert letter titled “The message,” which appeared on the Jan. 17 opinion page. Steve was responding to a letter by Ingrid Lynch lamenting the egging of her friend’s car.
Steve claims the car was “plastered with Trump regalia.” Some questions one might ask are did Steve see the car? Why the use of the adjective “plastered” as opposed to applied or some other less inflammatory word?
Steve states the egging incident shouldn’t have happened, which is absolutely correct then goes on to rationalize how and why it did. Steve then goes on to opine that there are just two reasons for having Trump stickers on the car after the election.
What criteria was used to make those assumptions? Steve wrote that either the lady supports overturning the election or she worships Trump as some sort of deity. Since Trump was still in office at that time could it be the lady was and is just supporting her candidate.
Maybe that lady was exercising her right to free speech, a concept that might have escaped Steve while he was writing his missive. Rationalizing vandalism and violence is unacceptable no matter what the issue. Steve may have taken his cue from Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi. When ask about denouncing violence her response was, “People are going to do what people do.”
Ron Ellis, Green Valley