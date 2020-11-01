Paul Fitch, in his letter, extolled the business acumen of Trump saying we hired a businessman to lead (“The real threat”). Do we really want a man who has bankrupted too many businesses to count. Everything from casinos to a college to even a charity. Many of these ventures lead to many Americans losing a lot of money due to their trust in a flimflam artist. We do indeed have a choice on Nov. 3; vote for democracy or vote for Trump. Vote for truth over alternative facts.
Now to his argument that a vote for “humanity” is somehow a vote for communism. Apparently, he does not remember Germany and Italy in the ’20s and early ’30s as through their subversion of truth and manipulation of the press they created arguably the most oppressive form of government known to man. Fascism led to millions of deaths as the world eradicated the regimes of Hitler and company. “The press is the enemy” is most always the initial trait of an authoritarian government. Statements like “don’t trust the doctors” during a pandemic is not what an honorable and caring government would extol the citizenry to do.
Bruce Humes, Green Valley