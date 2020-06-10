When unknown crises arise, President Trump’s failure as a diplomat rises to the fore.
Our Commander in Chief abandoned ship when the Covid crisis arose, and he has zero credibility with African Americans to deal with the anger over blacks lives being lost, as he sides with the white supremacists.
“Good people on both sides.”
There is no diplomacy from the White House. NATO not profitable this quarter? Let’s pull out.
The United Nations? The WHO? The diplomatic corps has been decimated, and President Trump’s only play is, “My way or the highway.” We don’t need no stinkin’ allies. America First.
The emperor is stark naked. It is not a pretty sight.
Bob Epstein, Green Valley