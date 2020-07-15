Hey, Don Woolley, would you please explain why your freedom and liberty rights don’t apply to women wanting birth control or abortions? In your letter “Butt Out, GVC” you seem adamant that you be allowed to fill the air with your possibly infected COVID-19 droplets which could make the rest of us sick or dead. We shouldn’t even have the choice because that freedom belongs to you.
So if you can explain why a woman needing that same freedom to have the abortion should be denied, I’d sure like to hear it.
Gary Behling, Sahuarita