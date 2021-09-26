I have spent much of the last three weeks in a constant stay of anger and total frustration. I have lived thru the Bay of Pigs, the Cuban missile crisis, Vietnam, economic collapse, student unrest, equal rights for minorities (including myself) , marriage, lying politicians on both sides of the aisle, the death of my one true love, but nothing compares with the last eight months.

When are you doing to address the issues of today? Illegal immigration, public safety, teachers indoctrinating their students in sexual and political matters without parental approval, failure of members of the clergy to solve their own in-house illegal and amoral problems and politicians who fail the people who have elected them are just a few examples of decay in our society.

Your newspaper should be more than resort news with want ads, commercials and obituaries dominating the pages. Many of us have more gray hair than most, but we still have at least two active brain cells left.

Patricia Kelly

Green Valley

