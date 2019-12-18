How is this for a formula for what is happening in our country today?
No Rule Of Law + Ignoring Constitutional Duties = The Abyss of Anarchy.
Taking one element of the formula at a time…
No rule of law (AKA- no one is above the law): Included, but not all inclusive, in this element are such things as ignoring legally drafted subpoenas, commanding legally called underling witnesses to not testify, and refusing to supply legally requested documents that should be open to the public anyway. By the way, why is telling witnesses they can’t testify not called what it is — witness tampering?
Ignoring Constitutional Duties: The duty of the U.S. Senate in the presidential impeachment process is to act as jurors at the impeachment trial. When any number of the jurors say in advance that their decision has already been made before hearing any evidence is presented at the trial, are they abrogating their sacred constitutional duty? Is this what is called a “tainted jury pool?” Are they ignoring their duties as clearly stated in the Constitution they swore to uphold?
The abyss of anarchy: With such stellar leaders setting such examples at the very top of our government, why should any citizen feel obligated to obey the rule of law in any case? In the future, those of us who are served with subpoenas, or asked to be witnesses in a court, or asked by the IRS and/or the government to supply documents, might we just politely refuse, knowing there will be no repercussions? The answer is of course not, because this would be a descent into anarchy where no rules apply.
I wonder if we might already have begun that descent.
Duke Southward, Green Valley