I wish to thank all the people who voted for me in the Continental Elementary School District board election. Your vote gives me the encouragement to possibly try again in two years.
My strong belief in our Constitutional Republic, our economic system and our need to ensure that future generations know and understand why our Constitution is so vital to our freedoms and liberty was what prompted me to run this time. A thorough and deep understanding of our Constitution and how it was formulated and has worked to keep America free is vital to the continuation of our system of government and our way of life.
I will be attending board meetings and, if asked, lending my years of experience to the education of our students in the area of civics.
I wish to congratulate Kelley Allen and wish her and the other board members success in their endeavors to keep Continental School a premier institution of elementary education.
Paul S. Fitch, Green Valley