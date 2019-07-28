I would like to thank Sen. Martha McSally for visiting the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital and learning about the challenges that smaller rural hospitals face.
During her visit, she asked insightful questions and provided a wealth of information about the evolution of healthcare in this country.
Her continued support of our efforts has helped boost the quality of rural health care in the region. And her recent intervention at the federal level also helped ease our transition to a new owner and management team.
It’s a pleasure to see a U.S. senator take an interest in a community hospital. With her help, we will continue providing much-needed medical care and treatment to our patients in Santa Cruz Valley.
Kelly H. Adams, CEO, Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital