Thank goodness for Joe Biden, a man who keeps his promises.
He promised to overturn many of former President Trump’s executive orders, and he has done so with amazing speed. A few of his completed promises:
•He promised to give illegal immigrants access to the United States of America with little vetting. Kudos, he did it! Gave them access to health care, free education, free food, free housing, free phones. Oh, wait — it is not free, you are paying for it!
•He promised to pay for the murder of babies! Again, kudos, babies are being murdered by the thousands every day and he is funding the murder of babies in other countries as well with our tax dollars.
•He promised to overturn Trump’s “ill-advised” relationship with China. He has climbed into bed with China while surrendering the sovereignty of the USA.
•He promised to kill the oil pipeline and make the USA once again dependent on foreign energy. He did it, look at the rise in gas prices in the months of his taking over the White House. In the process he has killed thousands of high-paying jobs, created high unemployment, increased the wealth of train operators while increasing pollution.
•He promised to overturn the Trump tax cuts. Another promise made and kept! Enjoy your tax bill over the next several years.
Michael Jump
Green Valley