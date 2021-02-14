I was most impressed with the story of the lady, Gudrun Price, who has made several very large contributions to organizations within the general Green Valley area (“$10,000 gift helps American Legion Post 131 get by,” Feb. 10). Almost $50,000 in total.
Some people would have spent all that money on a fancy new car, but she has given it to groups that, in turn, help other people in our community. I used to think I was being charitable because I give to some 40+ organizations every year, but her generosity puts my relatively small total to shame. We are so lucky to have someone like her in our community. Hope she gets many thanks from the various groups.
Ann Corless, Green Valley