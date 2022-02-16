Dr. Bruce W. Porterfield, M.D., Ph.D., announced his retirement effective Oct. 15, 2021, from the Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists after nearly 20 years serving Green Valley and the surrounding community. In our experiences with family and friends, Dr. Porterfield has been the finest oncologist/hematologist who always effectively met his patients’ cancer needs. After all these years, he is certainly well-deserving of retirement.
Both he and Sherri Porterfield, RN, MSN, have taught community classes and written articles that have broadened the understanding of our individual and collective responsibility to enhance the human condition. They have emphasized ridding ourselves of stress, eating quality foods, utilizing regular exercise, the risks of smoking/lung disease and determining best prostate cancer outcomes.
Personalized treatment, new technologies and compassionate care were always evident when treating all types of cancer and blood disorders; patients were the benefactors of their quality professionalism!
Retirement offers Dr. Porterfield and RN Sherri Porterfield the opportunity to enjoy their awesome family, travel, celebrate leisure moments while basking in knowing they have always been available professionally with quality holistic healthcare.
We hope the more restful moments will provide the fine memories they have offered us by being in our lives as well as satisfaction knowing their dedication to the greater-Green Valley Community will always be appreciated and remembered!
