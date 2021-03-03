This past year has been a year we all wish we could rewind and cancel. After all the political turmoil, the Chinese virus, the murdering hornets, the quarantine, no cases of flu, the drought, global warming, (and some freezing), girls becoming Boy Scouts, boys becoming girls, and the only single automobile accident in the U.S. that just happened to involve some guy named Tiger Woods in the news. It’s all just so confusing for the likes of us. We truly have had a trying time for sure.
So I have set down and thought about what I am thankful for.
I am thankful for:
1. Having a wonderful wife
2. Relatively good health
3. Living in a great area
4. Having good friends
5. Being an American citizen, (even with its occasional warts).
6. Having some canned spam
7. Having some toilet paper
8. But most of all, I am very, very thankful that my home is NOT in GVR. I think that our maker was truly looking down on me the day I closed on my non-GVR home.
Sam Barnard, Green Valley