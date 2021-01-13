I want to thank the U.S. Postal Service for its hard work and honesty.
An $1,800 check I sent my family in Wisconsin for Christmas was lost. My heart sank when my daughter called to tell me — only an empty, torn envelope was delivered for their seven-member family Christmas gift. It was on a weekend and I could not put a stop-payment on the check until Monday. Of course, we felt the check had been stolen.
But here is the good news. I received an envelope from the Milwaukee Post Office — with the $1,800 check. The post office there in Wisconsin had to get my name off the check and take the time to send it back to me. I’ve already sent a thank you to the Milwaukee postmaster and wanted to share my happy story here in Green Valley.
How important our Post Office is to us; they bring great joy in this season, they work hard and are honest. Thank you.
Kathy Sawin, Green Valley