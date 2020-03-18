On a chilly morning walk, ahead of me stood a woman barefoot and in a nightgown. I removed my jacket and slipped it onto her shoulders. After a short conversation I knew she was confused and needed help. I called the local Sheriff’s number. Within moments, two patrol cars arrived to take care of her.
Last week, another incident with law enforcement. After a left turn onto La Canada from Duval Mine Road and a right onto Desert Bell from La Canada, flashing lights and short siren alerted me to an officer following me.
I had no idea what I had done wrong, but I quickly found out. Guilty of not one, but two driving violations. I repeated the same error. Instead of turning narrowly and staying in my own lane, I turned widely into the far one. Lucky for me I did not get a ticket. A perfect driving record may have helped.
I pride myself on being a good driver, but sometimes we get a bit sloppy and need a refresher course on the rules of the road. Obeying the law is important to me and I noticed since this happened, I am a more careful driver. Thank you to the Pima County Green Valley Sheriff’s.
Carol Anne Lagden, Green Valley