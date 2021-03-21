The Connect our Students Project, under the umbrella of the Better Together Southern Arizona Coalition, would like to thank the many individuals and organizations who recently took of their time, energy and finances to help guarantee every student equal access to education during COVID-19 by connecting students in need to their teachers and classmates via the internet.
Currently, 25 families and 54 individual students from the Sahuarita Unified School District and the Continental Elementary School District have been provided laptop computers and/or internet service.
This would not have been possible without Green Valley News journalist Jaime Verwys and DeAnna Walker, operations manager at KGVY covering the story and helping get the donation information to readers. The mission continues even as students head back to in-person school.
The program is successful thanks to the community support of both local school districts, Trico Electric Cooperative, Greater Green Valley Community Foundation and the Community Foundation for Southern AZ, Sahuarita and Continental Education Enrichment Foundations, Sprocket Communications, Cox and the many individuals who have supported our efforts to get every student connected.
These connectivity efforts will continue even after elementary and middle school students get back to the classroom after spring break as this past year has altered not only how teachers teach but how students learn. Communication and education via the many resources on the internet will continue to improve how we all progress in these changing times.
Diane Diamond
Better Together: Connect our Students Project Convener