I just would like to respond to the many angry letter writers complaining about Joe Biden and Democrats in general. Where do you think your Social Security came from? Or your Medicare? Unemployment benefits, 40-hour work week, workman’s compensation, workplace safety standards and lots more.
These are all things that Democrats put in place with Republicans fighting “tooth and nail” to kill off. Especially Social Security, where Republicans were actively fighting for its termination into the Eisenhower years when he refused to back his own party and ended that fight.
If you want to continue to bite the hand that is feeding you, it would be wise to think about where you will be once these Republicans gain full power and put into place the true agenda of the wealthy who hire the lobbyists who bribe the Congress to cut taxes for themselves. That is their agenda.
I would like to add just one thing. —I recently had a heart issue where my actual hospital bill was $93,000. Because I had Medicare and a Medicare supplement policy, all I had to pay was $1,060. Do I have Republicans to thank for this benefit? Heck, no. You can thank us Democrats for the programs that benefit regular people. That’s who all of you are — “regular people”
Gary Behling
Green Valley