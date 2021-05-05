When my husband and I moved here from a small town in Michigan we quickly realized that we would have to establish new doctors to replace those we had been treated by for so many years.
We learned that most clinics do not have a process to meet healthcare physicians before filling out a mountain of paperwork and making an appointment for a clinic meeting that is then charged to the insurance company.
Since arriving 16 years ago, we have gone through a multitude of doctors who seem to come and go. Each time we signed up with a new provider we did not meet the new doctor until after the process of becoming a new patient. Recently, a neighbor was informed about a new offering from our Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital that encouraged him to call for a unique appointment called “Test Drive Your New Healthcare Specialist.” He met his new family practice doctor and liked him so much that he filled out the forms and became a patient before he left the clinic. There was no charge for the initial meeting.
A week ago, I decided to do the “Test Drive” and met with a very experienced Family Practice Provider. I felt so comfortable that I also signed up immediately. What a great concept! Additionally, our hospital is doing this fantastic program with all of their specialists. Each specialist has a clinic office at our hospital and there is a phone number assigned to each provider to make the appointment of your choice. This is a new program that has not been advertised yet, but our hospital website has the information on the home page. I now realize that almost all of the medical services that I have needed are right here in the Green Valley/Sahuarita community. I no longer want to make the trips to Tucson if I can receive quality healthcare 10 minutes away.
Sally L. Wright
Green Valley