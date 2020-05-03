We need term limits for our U.S. Congress members.
There appears to be considerable hate and many enemies accumulated by the long-term politicians. Short term members would have to live with the laws they pass. The long-term members seem to be more interested in the political aspect of the laws they pass. The hate demonstrated by the powers in Congress (long-term members) is picked up by the media and passed on to the general public.
Many of the political letters to the editor are a rewrite of this hate. I hope these letters in the Green Valley News do not represent the good people of Green Valley.
Bud Blossfeld, Green Valley