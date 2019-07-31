It never ceases to amaze me how much of a double standard still exists for men and women.
Nowhere is this disturbing dichotomy more clearly evident than in the criminal justice system, particularly in Arizona. I read with horror how Brittany Zamora, a young, 28-year-old teacher who had sex with a 13-year-old student, was handed a 20-year sentence. Men can rape, molest and even kill women without as much as receiving a slap on the wrist. If a woman commits a crime directed at a male, the full force of the criminal justice system will come down on her.
Jeffrey Epstein got 13 months for sex trafficking and Harvey Weinstein got nothing after raping women in Hollywood for years.
Brittany Zamora broke the law and made a mistake but she should be sentenced a la Jeffrey Epstein and get 13 months, not 20 years.
Karen Levy, Green Valley