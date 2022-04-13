Tucson Electric Power is about to impose a substantial price hike on residential customers, averaging close to an additional $13/month.
This hits many seniors especially hard since our annual Social Security cost of living increases don’t even come close to covering such a rise in the price of only one utility that is many times the rate of inflation.
We can only hope they use it to update their continually failing equipment here in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area.
Supposedly, part of Sunday’s outage was due indirectly to a failure of underground equipment following a car crash into a power pole.
Isn’t such equipment designed to compensate for something like that which occurs in any populated area?
A few years ago, I counted 11 distinct power outages at my Green Valley home during July.
Living here since 2006, I have found that power loss twice or more a week during monsoons is the norm for my neighborhood.
Why is that? Do we need to move wires underground?
I have asked the reason for this literally dozens of times when calling TEP to complain of the latest outage, yet no one has been able to explain these frequent events every July and August, although a few times their representatives told me it was due to “outdated equipment.”
Shouldn’t TEP be able to determine the specific cause of these too-frequent outages here and then use their rate increases to fix it?
Are Green Valley residents reticent to pick up the phone and call TEP every time their power goes out?
I have been told by TEP representatives that in many cases, the more people who phone it in, the easier it is for them to locate the source and fix it faster.
So, please do so, immediately, the next time, and every time, your lights go out. Why not enter their customer service numbers for reporting outages — (520) 623-7711 or (520) 623-3451 — into your phone right now so you’ll have it handy each time you need it?
And if you have to call them up to four times a week during monsoon, if they start hearing from all of us who are affected by this, then maybe they will start doing something about this situation which has been going on for way too long and despite all those rate increases.
